FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
09.01.2021 Social News

Lordina Foundation donates to orphanages in Techiman, Fafraha and Osu

Lordina Mahama Foundation has made a donation to some orphanages in parts of the country.

192021123604-rvmypdb553-lordina-mahama-foundation-5

Orphanages that received the donations include Frank May and Bethesda Children’s Homes in Techiman, Christ Foster Home in Fafraha, and the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

192021123604-j4eq2762gb-lordina-mahama-foundation-6

Also, women in the alleged Witches Camp in Gambaga also received their annual Christmas donation.

192021123604-osjum8x432-lordina-mahama-foundation-1

Items donated included bags of rice, cooking oil, drinks, beverages, toiletries, and clothes.

192021123605-wbreuigtto-lordina-mahama-foundation-9

The Foundation made the donation on its motto “The more we share, the more we have”.

192021123605-pulwo0a442-lordina-mahama-foundation-7

A press statement issued to that effect also noted: “That is our Foundation’s motto, and in line with that, we have always shared with our disadvantaged members of society at Christmas and at other times during the year.”

192021123605-m6itl8w331-lordina-mahama-foundation-4

“We have completed the distribution of our annual Christmas donations to selected orphanages around the country,” it added.

192021123605-i41o266ffa-lordina-mahama-foundation-2
