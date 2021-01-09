Lordina Foundation donates to orphanages in Techiman, Fafraha and Osu

Lordina Mahama Foundation has made a donation to some orphanages in parts of the country.

Orphanages that received the donations include Frank May and Bethesda Children’s Homes in Techiman, Christ Foster Home in Fafraha, and the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

Also, women in the alleged Witches Camp in Gambaga also received their annual Christmas donation.

Items donated included bags of rice, cooking oil, drinks, beverages, toiletries, and clothes.

The Foundation made the donation on its motto “The more we share, the more we have”.

A press statement issued to that effect also noted: “That is our Foundation’s motto, and in line with that, we have always shared with our disadvantaged members of society at Christmas and at other times during the year.”

“We have completed the distribution of our annual Christmas donations to selected orphanages around the country,” it added.