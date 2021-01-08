ModernGhanalogo

08.01.2021 Social News

MEMHREP spends Xmas 2020 with 'The FORGOTTEN'

By MEMHREP
Last week was Christmas, a time of the year that can be so whimsical, romantic and full of joy. We see people travel back to their hometowns just to celebrate Christmas with their families, others partying it up at glamorous parties that we secretly envy, and yet others are going for quieter, more traditional kind of celebration that reminds us that at the end of the day, Christmas holidays are a time for closeness, kindness and being around those you love.

The Mensah Mental Health Rehabilitation Project (MEMHREP) on the other hand thought to celebrate this year’s Christmas with over 300 mentally-ill persons and the vulnerable on the streets. This came off last Saturday, December 26, 2020 in the Kumasi Metropolis. About 20 members of the Organization in their colourful t-shirts and with the support of some nurses, not only interacted with these mentally-ill persons (Nyame Adehye3), but also fed, bathed and clothed them. Psychiatry nurses from the Ejisu Government Hospital and Manhyia Government Hospital as well as other partner health workers all came in their numbers to grace the occasion.

Although we are in a time of the corona virus pandemic, MEMHREP still decided to go on the streets following all the safety protocols by the Government in order to put smiles on the faces of these dear ones and to make them also have a sense of belongingness to society. They therefore went to the streets with their face masks on, hand sanitizers and even hand gloves to avoid contacting or spread of the virus.

It must however be pointed out that, this is not the first time MEMHREP has shown love and care for these unfortunate human beings. MEMHREP has for the past nine years been feeding, bathing and clothing the mentally-ill persons on the streets in Ghana and beyond at its own expense.

Led by Mr. Adu-Gyamfi (C.E.O) and Mrs. Mary Ocansey (Senior Nurse of MEMHREP’s Community Mental Health Support Team), MEMHREP this year has rescued a mentally-ill pregnant woman who was abandoned at the Kumasi Railways somewhere in May 2020.

MEMHREP since then has given her all the support needed and currently been given accommodation at its premises together with her baby girl.

Again, during the celebration of the 2020 World Mental Health Day (10th October), MEMHREP organized a get-together for 50 mental health patients at its headquarters, Aboagye- Estate, Kyerekrom. They were educated on mental illness, what can trigger its cause and some possible solutions. Some of the patients also shared their experience of their recovery process since MEMHREP’s intervention.

MEMHREP is currently building its Rehabilitation Centre at Effiduase-Nkwankwanua where all these patients will be accommodated and given the necessary treatment. They will also be given the required skills for employment for the recovered victims in order to reintegrate them back into the community.

The Organization, therefore, needs all kinds of support from individuals, philanthropists and institutions home and abroad to make their dream of ridding our streets off mental patients a reality.

Donations could be made via mobile money accounts – 0240838893 (MTN MOMO) or through MEMHREP’s bank account in Ghana at CAL Bank, Kumasi Kejetia Branch. Account name: MEMHREP, Account No: 151017809014. For those in abroad, donations could be made through this account: Bank Santander UK. A/C Name: MEMHREP. A/c No: 21027409. Sort code: 09-01-28 or Bank Identifier Code (BIC): ABBYGB2LXXX

International Bank Account Number (IBAN): GB71ABBY09012821027409

You can also contact MEMHREP on 00233(0)248762692 (Ghana) for mental health support.

NO CONTRIBUTION OR DONATION IS TOO SMALL, EVERY LITTLE HELPS. “Boa Nyame Adehye3”.

