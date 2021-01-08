Community Water & Sanitation Agency guidelines to extended free water package

Listen to article

Further to the directive by H.E The President of the Republic on the extension of Free Water Services within lifeline consumption of 0-5m3 per household in a month, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), and Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) wish to inform the general public that the directive comes into force immediately. The guidelines for implementation are as follows:

Water Services Providers within Rural Communities and Small Towns

This Free Water guidelines cover water services providers (WSPs) within Rural Communities and Small Towns as follows:

Community Water and Sanitation Agency

Water and Sanitation Management Teams (WSMTs)

Private Sector Entities (PSEs)

Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Domestic Customers

All WSPs are required to supply water to domestic customers and submit details of consumption within the 0-5m3 per household monthly lifeline to CWSA, through the Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assemblies (MMDAs) for reimbursement.

Customers at Standpipes

All customers who draw water at standpipes would continue to be served by water vendors. The monthly details should be submitted to CWSA through the respective MMDAs for further action.

Details on Free Water submitted by WSPs would be validated by CWSA in accordance with the directives. All enquiries related to this directive should be communicated to the Contact Person below for clarification.

Signed

ING. WORLANYO KWADJO SIABI (MV)

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Contact Person

Pauline Tambro (Mrs.)

Chief Public Relations Manager