Community Water & Sanitation Agency guidelines to extended free water package
Further to the directive by H.E The President of the Republic on the extension of Free Water Services within lifeline consumption of 0-5m3 per household in a month, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), and Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) wish to inform the general public that the directive comes into force immediately. The guidelines for implementation are as follows:
Water Services Providers within Rural Communities and Small Towns
This Free Water guidelines cover water services providers (WSPs) within Rural Communities and Small Towns as follows:
- Community Water and Sanitation Agency
- Water and Sanitation Management Teams (WSMTs)
- Private Sector Entities (PSEs)
- Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs)
Domestic Customers
All WSPs are required to supply water to domestic customers and submit details of consumption within the 0-5m3 per household monthly lifeline to CWSA, through the Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assemblies (MMDAs) for reimbursement.
Customers at Standpipes
All customers who draw water at standpipes would continue to be served by water vendors. The monthly details should be submitted to CWSA through the respective MMDAs for further action.
Details on Free Water submitted by WSPs would be validated by CWSA in accordance with the directives. All enquiries related to this directive should be communicated to the Contact Person below for clarification.
Signed
ING. WORLANYO KWADJO SIABI (MV)
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
Contact Person
Pauline Tambro (Mrs.)
Chief Public Relations Manager