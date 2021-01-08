Western Region: Himan Chief organizes workshop for teachers ahead of schools re-opening

Listen to article

Some 200 teachers under the jurisdiction of Himan Prestea Divisional Council in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality of \Western Region, are benefitting from a teacher skill training programme ahead of the official reopening of schools.

The teachers who were drawn from both private and public schools are being taken through some skills in teaching and others which are expected to boost their teaching capabilities.

The three day Skillful Teacher Workshop which started on Wednesday 6th January and ends 8th January, 2021 is expected to boost their skills.

At the opening ceremony, the Divisional Chief of Himan Prestea Nana Nteboa Pra IV stated in his keynote address that, human development can only be attained through education, ensuring that the capacity of teachers and support staff are always upgraded to match today’s global trends.

Nana believes that, as education plays important role in the society, there is the need to recognize the teachers and train them.

He said “education plays important role in our society and therefore there is the need to constantly build and update the skills and the capacity of those who are at the forefront of the educational system.”

The Divisional Chief who has taken it upon himself to organize the training workshop for the teachers remarked that “we all have a role to play and we must treat education as a communal labour.”

“The surest way to fight ignorance, poverty and the myriad of problems that we face as a society is through education. Education must not be seen as the preserve of just the government”.

Nana Nteboa Pra IV expressed that, it will be his “height of fulfillment to see his young ones take up leadership positions and become good role models in the society, urging the teachers to show more interest in the development of the young ones.”

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer for Training and Education in Different Dimension (TEDD) Ghana Herty Naa Amarley, whose outfit is spearheading the skill teacher training workshop mentioned that, teachers are important people and that when giving the right resources, they will come out with their best.

She commended Nana Nteboa Pra IV for recognizing education is key and the best asset to his community.

Representing the Prestea Huni – Valley Municipality Education Director Madam Mary Kwoffie, the Head of Department of Management and Supervision Mr. Francis Acquah Bancram said, his outfit was pleased with such important skillful teacher workshop and hoped the participants take it seriously.