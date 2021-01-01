E/R: Seven dead, 18 injured after New Year’s Eve road crash at Abusakope

Seven persons have died after they were involved in a road crash at Abusakope in the Eastern Region on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

The incident which involved a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus onboard from Accra to Ho and a tipper truck also left 18 others injured.

It occurred at about 7:20 pm.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GN 8109-15 is said to have run into the tipper truck loaded which was sand parked at the near side edge of the road.

Police officials said all the 18 passengers including the driver sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to Akuse Government Hospital and Saint Martin De-Porres hospital Agormanya for treatment.

Unfortunately, seven passengers including the were pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been deposited at the Akuse Government Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting identification and autopsy.

Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sergeant Francis Gormado in a Citi News interview indicated that investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

He pleaded with transport owners and passengers to be cautious on the road during this holiday period.

“The Akuse District Police Command is currently investigating the accident case. Any update concerning this accident will be shared with the public. Our advice to the driving and the travelling public is that in the era of this festivity, most drivers don’t take their time to drive and by so doing they ignore all road cautions. So, we are appealing to the travelling public to concerned and be guides to the drivers, so they get to their destinations safely.”

“We extend our consoles to the bereaved family. We assured them that investigations will go on and see how best to eliminate the accident on our roads”, Sergeant Gormado added.