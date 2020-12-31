Parliament must institute policy framework to protect journalists from threats, attacks – Adam Bona

A Security Analyst, Adam Bona has called on Ghana's Parliament to institute a policy framework aimed at protecting journalists who receive threats when discharging their duty.

According to him, the policy is needed to direct the Police to provide security for media personnel.

His comment follows life-threatening messages some journalists have received after the December 7 elections.

Freelance investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni's death threat is the recent one.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Bona said the safety of pressmen and women must be prioritized in the country.

“This issue should be a matter of policy. There has to be a policy framework for that fourth estate of the realm where Parliament would have to look at it and review the policy direction with regards to protecting journalists.”

The Ghana Journalists Association ( GJA ) recently called on the Police Service to urgently investigate threats against journalists in the country.

The call followed death threats issued to freelance journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni by supposed political fanatics over an opinion piece he published recently.

The GJA said it condemns all of such schemes against journalists who are discharging their duties rightfully in accordance with the country's constitution.

“The venom in the latest death notice served on him via email is poisonous enough to snuff life, and for which reason the GJA wishes to sound the alarm bell for all to respond.”

The GJA totally condemns such barbaric contemplation, machination, orchestration, plot and scheme, whether individually inspired or collectively conspired, to kill a journalist for discharging a lawful mandate guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana,” GJA indicated in a statement.

---citinewsroom