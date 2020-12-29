Obuasi Area PEMEM meets to outline vision 2024

The Leader of the Men's Ministry, Church of Pentecost, (PEMEM) Obuasi Area, Pastor Moses Nartey has urged leaders and members of the Ministry to offer more support in achieving its four-year strategic goal.

The vision 2024 (2020- 2024), under the theme, "Sharpening Men to posses the Nations," is aimed at possessing and building the capacity of the people to transform the nation through Christianity.

According to him, the strategic plan forms part of efforts to revive certain aspects of the Men's Ministry in achieving its goals as well as the holistic objectives of the Church of Pentecost in possessing the nations for Christ, human and national transformation.

In his address during an Executive lunch and strategic meeting with area leaders of PEMEM in Obuasi, Pastor Nartey pointed out that members had the ability to deal with shortfalls facing the Ministry to achieve its vision.

"We collectively posses the creative capacity that can eliminate the challenges of the Ministry to the minimum," he said, and urged "reflect on what you can do as a man in the Church of Pentecost to model our manhood after the glorious nature of Christ to enable us build a glorious church to possess the nations in our generation and beyond."

In that regard, he also stated that the Obuasi Area Men's Ministry will engage with strategic partners, all Ministers of God in the area and the country at large to make a great difference.

In addition, he said as a result of lessons drawn from the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) the Men's Ministry will employ the use of social media in their activities in the coming year.

Touching on challenges facing the Ministry, Pastor Nartey pointed out low attendance and patronage of meetings at various levels, gradual reduction in financial contributions during programs and the lack of commitment on the part of some local level leaders and called for attitudinal change in the coming year.

This, he believes will position the Ministry at a place to achieve its stated objectives for the vision 2024.

The Obuasi Pentecost Area head, Apostle William Boakye Agyarko in an interview at the sidelines of the meeting said that, they want to help Obuasi and it’s surroundings so, among their strategic plans for 2021, they will provide a borehole water for Adansi Asokwa and put up more of the convenient but stops for Obuasi and also carter for the vulnerable in the society and in the church.

Adding to the strategic plans, the National Secretary for Pemem Elder Stephen Djaba added that, in 2021 there is going to be National Safety day. Also the use of zoom which has now become the order of the day will still be in use to organize meetings.

Again, Agricultural project which is ongoing will be more lucrative and lands will be given to some church members to work of which he said is in line with government's planting for food and jobs program.

Among other things, the meeting was also used to discuss achievements of PEMEM for the year 2020, and activities for 2021.