FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
23.12.2020 Social News

Free covid-19 water ends on December 31
Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that the distribution of free water will come to an end on December 31.

GWCL made this known in a statement dated December 22, 2020 and signed by its Chief Manager for Public Relations and Communications, Stanley Martey.

The President Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP Government introduced the free water supply program in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Initially, the program was for three months but was later extended until the end of the year.

But GWCL says that from December 31 going, “the payment of water bill will be the responsibility of the customer.”

Below is the statement in full

—Daily Guide

