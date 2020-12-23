Special Christmas message from the General Manager, E.P. Church Schools, Ghana

Listen to article

“Behold, a virgin shall be with child and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which means, God with us.” – Matthew 1:23

As we prepare to welcome the Saviour, as we usually do on Christmas, we anticipate all the moments which so characterize this season and which make us feel more in relationship with those we love, l would like to wish all of our staff, students, and friends a safe, happy and holy Christmas and holiday season.

There is so much that makes the various people who make up the E.P. Church Education Unit across the country unique, and yet we are all held together by one remarkable thread thus our great love for teaching and learning and advocacy for the children and schools we serve, and our faith which guides us.

Wait Disney once said, " You can dream, create, design, and build the most wonderful ideas in the world, but it requires people to make the dream a reality".

This is certainly the case for me as a general manager. The reality is that the learning experiences and projects that have taken place this year would not have happened without a great deal of commitment and support from the Church, Partners, Teachers, Parents, and Students.

Our managers in Volta, Northern and Eastern &Greater Accra regions, all our heads and staff. Our Regional Director's and the various Metropolitan/ Municipal and District Directors we work with.

I am thankful for their collaboration over the years.

It's clear to me that we have much to be proud of, and much to build on.

We know that our schools increasingly expect more from management in how they teach, do research, and buy the things they need to run the schools effectively.

As we embark on this time with family and friends, let us not forget the reason for this season. Inundated with visits to make, gifts to wrap, decorations to perfect, dishes to prepare etc, let us do our best to remember the hope, peace, joy, and love that the season is really all about.

May we look forward to 2021 with anticipation and hope.

May it bring a year of good health, happiness, wisdom, and peace.

Sincerely,

Mrs. Marian Jemima Akua Adzroe

General Manager

E.P. Church Schools, Ghana.

December 22nd, 2020