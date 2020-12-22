ModernGhanalogo

22.12.2020 Headlines

NPP to hold thanksgiving service

NPP to hold thanksgiving service
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold an interdenominational national Christian thanksgiving service for the peaceful conduct of the 2020 elections, which saw the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, Mr John Boadu, indicated that the event will be held at the forecourt of the State House, Accra, at noon on Sunday, 27 December 2020.

12222020113806-ptkwn0y442-image2

The service, open to the general public, will be held under the theme: “Ebenezer, Thus Far The Lord Has Helped Us. For The Battle Is The Lord’s” (1 Samuel 7:12, 1 Samuel 17:47).

Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast in the presidential poll, President Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.302 per cent.

His closest contender, former President John Maham of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 per cent.

12222020113759-swnaqecp5k-36700450 303

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
