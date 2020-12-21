ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.12.2020 Social News

Police deny arrest of man behind market fires

Police deny arrest of man behind market fires
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Accra Regional Police Command has denied that a man behind the recent market fires in some parts of Ghana has been arrested.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday.

She said somebody somewhere might have concocted the story and that the Police had never made such arrest.

A section of the media on Monday, December 21, reported that the Ghana Police Service had arrested an alleged arsonist behind the recent Kantamanto market fire.

They quoted an Accra Daily, which stated that the suspect, Daniel Dah Kormlah, aged 41, was identified through police investigations into the Kantamanto fire incident.

According to the reports, the Police and other intelligence agencies had begun arresting persons believed to be linked to recent arsons in some markets across the country, adding that the suspect who was on the run was apprehended by a joint team of Police and Intelligence Operatives.

The reports indicated that the said suspect, an alleged active member on various political platforms including “NDC Group Administrators,” “Renaissance Agenda 2020,” was grabbed at Ho, his hideout.

The reports claimed that his cellular phone's conversations which was monitored was aimed at inciting people towards rioting and also conspiring to attack other state institutions, which he allegedly admitted during his arrest.

Parts of the country have experienced market fires among which are Odorna, Kantamanto and Kaneshie.

---GNA

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
A blind man from the Bono Region writes to Akufo-Addo
21.12.2020 | Social News
Ghanaian peacekeepers in South Sudan save lives and property as burglars and cattle raiders are dispersed
21.12.2020 | Social News
GUTA vex over recent market fires
21.12.2020 | Social News
Rhyme Sonny's Retorika on Boxing Day
21.12.2020 | Social News
Discharged volta secessionists re-arrested
21.12.2020 | Social News
US-based Ghanaian surgeon who ripped off insurers of $30m pleads guilty to fraud charges
21.12.2020 | Social News
2 robbers gun down at Sawla-Tuna
21.12.2020 | Social News
Yoggu residents compete with animals for water
21.12.2020 | Social News
New coronavirus infections may lead to job losses — Hoteliers
21.12.2020 | Social News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Afoley Quaye caused her own defeat — NPP executives
2 hours ago

Police deny arrest of man behind market fires
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line