Two NGO's built Market in Techiman to foreclose spread of COVID 19

Two non-governmental organizations; Center for Indigenous Knowledge and Organizational Development (CIKOD) And Abrono Organic Farming Project (ABOFAP) with which both are headquartered at Accra and Techiman respectively have constructed a mini ultramodern Market at Forikrom a town in the Techiman Municipality Wich was funded by Agroecology fund the to relieve congestion of traders at the tense Market at Techiman in order to avoid the spread of COVID 19 the country

The two Non-governmental Organizations spoke to Agyenkwa 105.9 FM news Techiman after commissioning and handing over a mini Satellite Market at Forikrom, a town in Techiman the Regional capital of the Bono East Region

According to the Executive director of the Abrono Organic Farming Project (ABOFAP) Nana Kwao Adams, the spread of Corona Virus is mainly attributed by the congestion of people at a crowded place like markets hence the need to put up one to avoid the spread of the CORONA VIRUS in the Region and the Country at large

Concurrently, the Executive Director to the Center for Indigenous Knowledge and Organizational Development (CIKOD) Mr Bernard Guri assign a task to both traders and buyers who will use the market to put it into good use to save it for future offsprings

Mr Guri, however, appealed to the patronizers of the market to still observe the Covid 19 protocols like practising social distancing, Wearing of face and nose musks as well as the use of hand sanitizers and the washing of hands with soap and running water under Veronica buckets in order not to spread or get the virus

He indicated that CIKOD is very optimistic that when Ghanaians will strengthen, build and improve what the Country has, the Nation will be a flourishing land

Mr Bernard Guri accented that Ghana must go back to the ancient ways of practising agriculture that is most friendly to the environment which will enable the land to produce healthy crops, fruits, seedlings and any other kind of consumables

In the absence of Nana

Okogyeaman Kesseh Basahyia II,

the King of the Forikrom traditional council, Nana Ayiso Donyina Krontihene expressed heartfelt gratitude to the two NGO's for their keen interest of delivering a major Challenge of the community

He appealed to all traders in and around Forikrom to either come to sell or buy at the market so as to prove their appreciation to the NGO's

Story by Nana Kojo Atobra