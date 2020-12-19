Joseph Yeboah, Klasik Radio Managing-Director, Dies at 56

Listen to article

The sudden death of Mr. Joseph Yeboah – aliases “General” and “Guy-Guy” – Managing-Director of the Atlanta, Georgia-originated Klasik Radio, and internet radio station, was reported on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Lawrenceville, a suburb of Atlanta. He was 56 years old. The cause of death was given by his close friend, business associate and Klasik Radio program host Dady Kay Quaison, as a cardiac arrest.

Burial and funeral arrangements are as follows: There will be a viewing of the mortal remains of the deceased at the Tom Wages Funeral Home in Lawrenceville from 10 am to 12 pm this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, followed immediately by interment at the Gwinnet Memorial Park, 925 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia, GA 30046 between 12:15 pm and 1 pm.

Shortly thereafter, a funeral service and funerary rites will be observed at the Jesus Power Assemblies of God Chapel, in Lawrenceville, from 2 pm to 8 pm. Mr. Joseph “Joe” Yeboah was a native of Pepease, in the Kwahu or Okwawu District of Ghana’s Eastern Region. Mr. Yeboah was a professional teamster or long-haulage motor operator. He left behind a wife, Mrs. Mercy Yeboah – aka Auntie Mercy – and 4 children.

According to Dady Kay Quaison, a radio tribute in honor and memory of the late Mr. Joseph Yeboah will be broadcast at a later date. All friends and sympathizers are humbly welcome.

Source: Atumpan News Service