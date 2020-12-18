ModernGhanalogo

18.12.2020 General News

Beef-up personal security — Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to MPs

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has admonished Members of Parliament (MPs) to beef-up their personal security from now till the swearing-in of the new Parliament on January 7, 2021.

He said it was important for members to make the necessary security arrangement via the security outfit of the House for their personal protection.

“Though there are rumours and whispers inundating our space, I don't believe in rumours…but you will never know what somebody is thinking, people these days are becoming very devilish.”

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu gave the advice during the presentation of the Business Statement for the seventh week ending Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs and MP for North Tongu, in a question on the floor, requested that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Election Security Task Force appeared before Parliament to answer to the election security challenges and the lives that had been lost before the House rises on Tuesday.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, responding to Mr Ablakwa's request, said the leadership of the House would consult on the issue.

He said the House was scheduled to sit on Monday, 21st December, 2020. Sittings of the House may be extended beyond 2:00 p.m. as stipulated in Order 40(2). This is to enable the completion of scheduled business for each day of the week under consideration.

He said the House was expected to break for the Yuletide on Tuesday, 22nd December, 2020 and reconvene on Monday 4th January, 2021 to wind up business of the Seventh Parliament.

---GNA

Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
