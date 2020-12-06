Election 2020: New Vision Party declares support for Akufo-Addo

Prophet Daniel Nkansah, Founder of the New Vision Party and the National Executives, have declared support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7 polls.

The declaration followed a resolution by the leadership of the Party on December 5, 2020 to support President Akufo-Addo and the NPP Parliamentary Candidates.

Prophet Nkansah, in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the decision was as a result of “the good works done by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).”

“We are with this communique calling upon all our supporters across the nation, regionals, down to all constituencies with all sympathisers of the New Vision Party to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all his parliamentary candidates.”

He said the New Vision Party was of the firm hope that the New Patriotic Party would win the elections.

Prophet Nkansah also urged Christians and ministers of God to also vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be able to complete the good works which he began, especially the National Cathedral, the free Senior High School (SHS), one District one factory (1D1F).

“With no doubt and by revelation which the Lord has given to us, the

President is going to win the coming elections hands down.”

He also urged all his church members at all various branches to also go out on the day of elections, Monday, 7 December 2020, to vote for the NPP Flagbearer and to also encourage friends and family members to do same.

—GNA