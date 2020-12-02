Delight for Attorney General’s office, CHRAJ, others as EUs ARAP programme ends successfully

At the closing ceremony of the European Union’s (EUs) Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption programme (ARAP) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, institutions such as the Attorney General’s office, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Judicial Service as well as others have expressed their delight to the success of the programme.

The programme launched by the EU four years ago set out to contribute to reform processes of the government of Ghana in the area of the rule of law, accountability, anti-corruption, and environmental governance through supporting key institutions in the justice sector while increasing the capacity of the demand side of accountability to also play their role.

Since 2016, the EU funded programme has seen the Spanish public foundation, FIIAPP, working closely with institutions such as the Attorney General’s office, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative (CHRAJ), the Judicial Service, the Ghana Police Service, the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) as well as the Legal Aid Scheme (LAS) to fight corruption.

Over the period, 20 million euros have been invested into capacity-building workshops, provision of logistics, exchange programmes with international institutions, and the introduction to new technologies to strengthen the structures of the Ghanaian institutions to make them well-equipped to fight corruption.

Gracing the closing ceremony as a keynote speaker, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Hon. Diana Acconcia emphasized that indeed results seen over the years show that going the ARAP way is the sure way to get rid of the canker.

“For me, that is the way to go and I think that it is a way that over time, will bring results. I am convinced that in the long term the fight against corruption can only be won with strong independent institutions together of course with the political will from the very top to pursue it,” she said in her address.

Hon. Diana Acconcia said ARAP has contributed to a stronger, more participative democracy in Ghana. She is confident that with time, the results will increase tremendously in the area of fighting corruption with the work that has been done.

Reflecting on the enormous strides made in the fight against corruption after working with a number of key institutions in the last four years, ARAP team leader Ana Sanchez noted that the programme has indeed been successful.

According to her, the relationships formed between Ghanaian institutions and international bodies will in the foregoing be a great stepping stone for the fight against corruption.

She encouraged institutions to continue embracing new ways of doing things especially the adoption of new technologies that promote effective ways to curb corruption.

ARAP team leader Ana Sanchez

On his part, the team leader for FIAPP, Mr. Mariano Guillen said he is optimistic the work done with the Ghanaian institutions in the past few years will be very beneficial to the country.

While hammering on the need to oust corruption, he urged institutions to work together to be assured of better results.

Taking turns to give their remarks, representatives of the Attorney General’s Office, CHRAJ, NCCE, EPA, and all the other institutions that benefited from the ARAP programme extended their appreciation to the European Union, and the Spanish government for the help to make them stronger to fight corruption.