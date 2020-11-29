Tokyo Chapter Of NPP Japan Branch Donates Motorbikes To Fanteakwa South Constituency

The Tokyo chapter of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Japan branch, led by Dr. Benard Oppong Kusi-Japan branch chairman who also doubles as the representative of all the international branches in the national campaign team and Alhaji Abdul Razak-Tokyo chapter chairman, on Friday 28th November 2020, donated Yamaha motorbikes to one of their adopted constituencies - the Fanteakwa South constituency in the Eastern region.

The donated items were resented through the national diaspora office of the party. Present at the national office was Mr. Attafuah Danso- the director of international affairs of the party, and Mr. K.B Frimpong-special aid to the NPP national chairman.

Dr. Benard Oppong-Kusi indicated that this forms part of the various donations the NPP Japan branch has willingly accepted to donate to five constituencies in this year’s election as the branch does in almost every election in Ghana.

The motorbikes were secured through the benevolence of the Tokyo Chapter chairman of the NPP Japan branch, Alhaji Abdul Razak.

The Chairman of the NPP Tokyo chapter, Alhaji Abdul Razak, in his speech, stated that the donation is their contribution towards the 2020 campaign and election in the area and to bring a strong relationship between the NPP Japan branch and Fanteakwa constituency. He expressed his optimism of retaining the seat that is currently occupied by NPP’s Kofi Okyere-Agyekum (AKA Arafat).

Receiving the items, Mr. Maxi Kwadwo Appiah, Fanteakwa South constituency Chairman, on behalf of the constituency, commended the NPP Japan branch and the Tokyo chapter for providing them with the motorbikes to boost the campaign towards elections 2020.

He expressed the hope that the donation will go a long way in aiding the campaign efforts to ensure another gargantuan victory for NANA AKUFO ADDO and the MP Mr. Kofi Okyere-Agyekum in this year’s elections.