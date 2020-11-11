Sam Quarcoo Supports 3 Schools With Items Worth USD $19K Items

A Ghanaian diasporan domiciled in the United States of America, Mr. Sam Quansah Quarcoo, has presented assorted items valued at US$19,000 to three public schools in Accra as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The items donated included nose masks, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, dental care, and sanitary pads. The rest include TV sets, desktop computers, printers, and projectors.

Exercise and notebooks, pens, pencils, mathematical sets, school bags, and many other types of stationery were also donated to the school children and teaching staff.

The beneficiary schools include Emmaus Methodist School complex at Awoshie last stop, Bishop Girls basic school, High Street, and O’Reilly Senior High School.

Mr. Quarcoo who is an old student of O’Reilly Secondary School also presented a lawnmower and canopies to his Alma Mater.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Accra, Mr. Quarcoo said the donation was his small contribution to aid the control of COVID-19 and promote learning amongst the children in these pandemic times.

The philanthropist who has been embarking on such charity works in Ghana for some years now said he found fulfillment in giving back to society to ameliorate the plights of the vulnerable and the underprivileged.

“I love to give back to society and especially to the needy because that is what gives me gratification,” he said.

This is the second time this year that such presentations have been made to selected schools by the retired teacher.

Mr. Quarcoo expressed profound gratitude to 17 well-wishers in the US who have been supporting his philanthropic work.

Headteachers and students of the beneficiary schools acknowledged the worth of the items donated to them. But, like Oliver Twist, they asked that Mr. Quarcoo should not forget them in his subsequent donations.