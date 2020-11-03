Election 2020: I've Invoked 77 Powerful Gods Of Cape Coast To Struck Dead Any Troublemakers — Quotation Master

African Traditional and Religious practitioner, Kwaku Peprah also known as Lucifer or Quotation Master has offered traditional prayers to help the country maintain peace before, during and after the December elections.

He performed the prayers by pouring libation at the Nana Tibir's shrine located at the fifth chamber of the male dungeon at the Cape Coast Castle on 31st October, 2020.

"I offer you drink today to remember you and to seek your help and protection for Ghana. I also seek your protection for myself and all other people around me and strike dead anyone who harbours any ill-feelings against me, my friends and the country," he demonstrates how he performed his prayers.

According to him, he prayed to God Almighty and ancestors of the land to prevent any electoral violence and guard our nation Ghana against terror attack during the December 7 elections.

He noted that he has invoked all the 77 gods of Cape Coast and some other powerful 'God's' of Ghana to fight any group or persons that plot to cause mayhem and disrupt the serene peace of the country on election day.

"I pray seeking your protection for our dear motherland, and also summon anyone who has any diabolic mind of causing mayhem either before, during or after the elections in Ghana to deal ruthlessly with such individuals," he added.

Quotation Master stressed, "I invoked the spirits of our departed kit and Kin who lost their lives through the cruel treatment meted out to them during the trans-Atlantic slave trade while they were kept in the dungeon."

Explaining why he chose to pray at the Cape Coast Castle, he said, it was appropriate to show reverence to all deities wherever one finds himself. "Cape Coast being an ancient city with a lot of God's and with its peculiar history, it was only wise to do so."

After the lengthy prayer section, Quotation Master together with Rev Nyansa Boakwa of Happy FM, D.C. Kwame Kwakye of GBC Radio Central plus other members of his entourage were taken on a tour of the Cape Coast Castle.

The tour started at the entrance of the male dungeon, to the courtyard and continued with a walk to the underground tunnel which serves as the route the male slaves used before their perilous voyage overseas.

The group moved to the condemn cell for female recalcitrant slaves, the female dungeon, the door of no return, the condemned cell of the males, through the palaver Hall (where slaves were auctioned), then to the governor's residence.

The tour ended at the chapel which is accidentally the first English Church built in Ghana. The church was built over the male dungeon of the Cape Coast Castle.

Quotation Master and his entourage enjoyed the narration by the tour guide at the Cape Coast Castle.