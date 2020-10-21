ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.10.2020 Regional News

E/R: Sumuer Residents Appeal For Construction Of New Primary School

E/R: Sumuer Residents Appeal For Construction Of New Primary School
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Assembly Member for Domenase Electoral Area in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region, Hon. Gabriel Kwame Teye has express worry over the looming danger as his pupils are compelled to study under a death trap school block.

According to him, the school building has turned into a death trap due to its dilapidated state.

He said the poor state of the building serves communities such as Sumuer No. 1, Sumuer No. 2, Kromanya and Piawha.

The PTA Chairman, Mr. Joseph Tettey Kwame has asked the school children to stay home when school resumes in January 2021.

Making the appeal through Radio 1 News, he lamented that the poor condition of the school building has affected teaching and learning activities.

Residents are appealing to Non-Governmental Organisations(NGO's), Philanthropists as well as the government to come to their aid.

---Globalnewsarena.com

Regional News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Ghana Statistical Service, UNDP Train Journalists On Data Reporting
CSOs In Ghana Encouraged To Work Internalize Int’l Treaties, Conventions
Ghana Gov’t Implored To Support UN Binding Treaty
Daughter Of COA Mixture CEO Wins Outstanding Women Young Entrepreneur Award
COVID-19: Ghana Christian Family Foundation Launches Project To Support Needy Families
Bede Ziedeng Vows To Unseat Anthony Karbo In Lawra Constituency
Food For All Africa Advocates For Food Banking In Ghana On UN World Food Day 2020
Many Pastors Are Doing Other Businesses---Prophet Nyamekye Reveals
Hon. Bernard Ahiafor Congratulates Torgbuiga Dorglo Anumah VI
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Ballot Position Not Indicator Of Election Victory – UG Senio...
2 hours ago

NDC Accuses EC Of Breaching Rules On Transfer Of Votes
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line