E/R: Sumuer Residents Appeal For Construction Of New Primary School

The Assembly Member for Domenase Electoral Area in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region, Hon. Gabriel Kwame Teye has express worry over the looming danger as his pupils are compelled to study under a death trap school block.

According to him, the school building has turned into a death trap due to its dilapidated state.

He said the poor state of the building serves communities such as Sumuer No. 1, Sumuer No. 2, Kromanya and Piawha.

The PTA Chairman, Mr. Joseph Tettey Kwame has asked the school children to stay home when school resumes in January 2021.

Making the appeal through Radio 1 News, he lamented that the poor condition of the school building has affected teaching and learning activities.

Residents are appealing to Non-Governmental Organisations(NGO's), Philanthropists as well as the government to come to their aid.

