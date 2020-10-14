Welcome, son. Welcome here today. From the deepest seat of our hearts, so we say. We waited for nine months. Here you're now to save us from wrath. But you told us Godspeed To leave us in killing and dire need.
The months were dark with doubt, Yet hope was still alive in us without flout.
The stars didn't shine bright; At the horizon, the moon never came out right. I sensed trouble, but not death As we sat around the hearth.
Goodnight son, I know the pain. The aspirin in your belly won't make us forget and feign.
Dying these days doesn't mean much, So I won't sue those men and women to give a rough touch To soil and oil their white shirts and blouses.
You gave it up on arrival; we tasted bruises. And I wept without tears; Mama went comatose days Before she woke up In pain so sharp!
Mankudivi loves you. You know him right, if not, who? He came first and refused to go back. It was luck! Greet grandad; we all extend our greetings And great, warm tidings.
Pumaya My Son
Waterz Yidana
Author of Madman and the Drunkards
