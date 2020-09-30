ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.09.2020 Social News

AUDIO: Former Afadjato MP Gives Historical Perspective To Western Togoland Movement

AUDIO: Former Afadjato MP Gives Historical Perspective To Western Togoland Movement
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Kosi Kedem, a former Afadjato-South MP, speaks on the separatist movement for a Western Togoland and says solutions lie in dialogue and diplomacy, not force.

On the Citi Breakfast Show, he criticised the separatists saying he did not condone calls for a Western Togoland state.

He who has done extensive research on Western Togoland also gives a historical perspective to the tensions which date back to Ghana’s pre-independence era and notes the differences between Western Togoland and Trans-Volta Togoland.

Click below to listen to the full interview:

— citinewsroom

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Social-Gender-Based Violence: Rise-Ghana Seeks To End Sexual And Gender-Based Violence In Deprived Communities
Three 'Killers' In Yaw Benneh Murder Discharged
Police Gun Down Two Robbers At Ofankor
Ofankor ‘Killer’ Landlord’s Case Adjourned To October 15
'Wee Pastor' Case Against EC Boss Adjourned To October 19
Tribal Conflict Looms At Osudoku Over Land Litigation
WAEC Sued For Engaging Examiners With ‘Leaked Identities’ To Mark 2020 WASSCE
Volta Secessionists Attacks: Work At North Tongu Assembly Standstill
Over 2,200 Ghanaians Rescued In Lebanon
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

AUDIO: Former Afadjato MP Gives Historical Perspective To We...
2 hours ago

Akufo Addo Loud Silence On Volta Secessionist Attacks Alarmi...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line