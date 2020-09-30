AUDIO: Former Afadjato MP Gives Historical Perspective To Western Togoland Movement
2 HOURS AGO
Kosi Kedem, a former Afadjato-South MP, speaks on the separatist movement for a Western Togoland and says solutions lie in dialogue and diplomacy, not force.
On the Citi Breakfast Show, he criticised the separatists saying he did not condone calls for a Western Togoland state.
He who has done extensive research on Western Togoland also gives a historical perspective to the tensions which date back to Ghana’s pre-independence era and notes the differences between Western Togoland and Trans-Volta Togoland.
