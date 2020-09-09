‘Akyem Sakawa’ Tag: You Have One-Week To Apologise Or We'll Ban You — Akyems To Mahama

The Chiefs and people of Akyem Abuakwa, Akyem Kotoku and Akyem Bosome have issued a one-week ultimatum to former President John Dramani Mahama to retract and apologise to Akyems for the “Akyem Sakawa Boys” tag.

Without an apology, they have threatened to ban the NDC from campaigning on any Akyem land.

According to the chiefs and people who gathered to demonstrate at Asamankese today, September 9, 2020, ethnocentric statements from the NDC and its leaders have a tendency to plunge the nation into chaos if not condemned by all Ghanaians.

The demonstration, which brought together some chiefs and parliamentary candidates of the NPP, was organised by a group called Concerned Citizens of Okyeman.

The demonstrators, all clad in red and black attire, wielded placards with inscriptions such as “Progressive Dialogue not insult.”

Archibald Ntiriakwa, the president of Okyeman Youth Association and one of the convenors of the demonstration called on Mr. Mahama to retract and apologise in his own interest.

The Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo used the descriptor in a write-up critiquing the Agyapa Royalties deal.

The write-up was shared on John Mahama's Facebook page.

---citinewsroom