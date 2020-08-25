E/R: Koradaso Community Initiated Water Project Through Social Auditing Engagement

In line with measures aimed at deepening public Accountability in Ghana. Fanteakwa North District Office of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), held Social Auditing Engagement on Thursday 20th August 2020 at Koradaso Chief’s Palace a suburb of Begoro in the Eastern Region. A cross-section of the community’s representatives were present including some ARAP stakeholders.

Ms Cynthia Essel, District Director delivering the purpose of gathering said ‘Social Auditing Engagement is under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption programmes (ARAP). The goal of ARAP is to promote good governance in Ghana by reducing corruption and improving accountability and compliance with the rule of law. It is an European Union (EU) sponsored programme.

Deputy Eastern Region Director NCCE, Mr Augustine Bosrotsi said, under ARAP, NCCE’s role is to campaign, advocate and lobby for increased accountability and a reduction in corruption in Ghana. In simple Akan Language translation, Social Auditing Engagement is likened to the Akan proverb “sꜪ woankasa wotri ho a, yꜪ yi wo ayi bone” that is Accountability, Rule of law and Community Ownership. The aim of this engagement is to promote community ownership of developmental projects and policies, increase awareness of the operations of the Local Government and empower the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers. A five-member Social Auditing Committee was formed and inaugurated.

Hon. District Chief Executive, Mr Charles Oware Tweneboah said President Akufo-Addo urges the people of Ghana to be citizens, not spectators/subjects but responsible citizens. He wholly supports the work of the committee and urged all community members to demand accountability, own and preserve state properties. As part of measures to curb the spread of Corona Virus 19 (COVID-19), Fanteakwa North District Assembly gave each participant one sanitizer and a facemask at the durbar grounds.

The Chairman for the programme, Nana Amoakoh Ntim II, Chief of Koradaso said, people should contribute to development. Pay appropriate taxes, levies and fees where applicable. He thanked all presents especially the District Assembly for accepting to implement a water project for the community. There was a project site visit after the durbar.