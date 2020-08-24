Upper East Region: Both Public, Private Tertiary Institutions Disinfected

Ministry of Sanitation Water and Natural Resources, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with Waste Management Experts Zoomlion Ghana Limited on Saturday began the second phase of the disinfection of tertiary institutions in the Upper East region as directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

This comes ahead of the official reopening of schools across the country.

Two schools in the Bolga district namely Bolgatanga Technical University and Millar Institute, a private university were the first schools to benefit from the exercise followed by St. John Bosco's College of Education in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality (Navrongo).

Dr. Paschal B. Atengden, Vice President in charge of Academic Affairs commended the government and Zoomlion Ghana Ltd for instituting this mass spraying program to minimize or curb the spread of COVID-19

"As the first private university in northern Ghana, we wish to further request that when services are being rolled out for the educational system in the country private institutions in education should be Included", Dr. Atengden added

"Since the students in such institutions are equally Ghanaian, they deserve all government assistance to facilitate their education disregarding whether they are in public or private institutions".

Ms.Dianne Adi-Sebarah, Zoomlion Municipal Manager in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality (Navrongo) led the workers to ensure the facilities of the st. John Bosco's College of education school is been disinfected.

Speaking on behalf of the principal at St. John Bosco's College of Education, Mr. John Amoah, the estate manager of the school heaped praise on the government and the Jospong Group for their efforts in ensuring the country defeats the novel Covid-19.

He also highlighted a few challenges the school has been facing and therefore called on Cooperate bodies to come to their aid.

Mr. Issaka Abubakar, Deputy Manager for Zoomlion Ghana Limited in the Upper East Region in his remarks commended his team members for their selfless work.

"I decided to join the team to Navrongo to disinfect the st. Saint John Bosco's College of education but in Regional wide, we have Disinfected five schools that is Bolgatanga technical university, Regentrophen College of applied Science-Namoo, Millar institute, Gbewah college of education in Pusiga. It's been successful to a large extent" he added.