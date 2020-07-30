Other 17 Old Women Lined Up For Lynching In Kafaba — 69-Year-Old Victim Recounts Ordeal

After the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh, a 69-Year-Old Madam Hawa Yakubu, one of the 17 old women reserved for lynching on the orders of a so-called soothsayer called Hajia Filipina over witchery, has recounted her ordeal.

Even though Hawa Yakubu was tortured, fortunately, she was able to survive the ordeal. However, her colleague, Akua Denteh, could not survive the dastardly act at Kafaba in the East Gonja District in the Savannah Region last Thursday.

The lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh has sparked national outrage and almost every person who matters in the country has condemned the illegal action.

Recounting her ordeal yesterday, Hawa Yakubu said she was tortured by Hajia Filipina and her gang and almost died and had to be admitted to the Salaga Government Hospital.

According to her, she was at home that Thursday when Hajia Filipina and her gang came to her house to forcibly take her away because she was mentioned by the soothsayer as a witch.

“I was about to have a bath, but they refused to allow me to shower and dragged me out of the house,” she said amid tears.

She disclosed that the people started caning and hitting her with objects and she cried aloud and begged them that she was not a witch.

She said sensing that she might die as a result of the incessant beatings, she had to pretend that she was a witch for them to stop the physical attacks.

She insisted that she had to admit that she was a witch in order to save her own life.

Hawa Yakubu appealed for support on her sick bed, adding that the beatings have made her so weak that she fears she could die.

According to sources, Hajia Filipina who is currently on the run was brought to Kafaba to exorcise the land of witchcraft and ended up labelling 18 old women, including Akua Denteh and Hawa Yakubu, of being part of a so-called witchcraft group.

The Chief of Kafaba, Seidu Yahaya, is currently in the grip of the police over the incident.

Key Suspects

Also, some names have started popping up as possible culprits in the murder case, but the police are still searching for them.

One Sanje who is alleged to have hosted Hajia Filipina to facilitate her illegal 'operations' has been mentioned as well as one Aliu, a teacher.

Other suspects, mentioned as Bumaye, Ashley and Manafo, are also on police radar.

