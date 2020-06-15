COVID-19: Herbert Mensah Admonishes Ghanaians To Take Personal Responsibility

The President and Board Chairman of Ghana Rugby Union, Herbert Mensah has urged Ghanaians and the Ghana Rugby Union to continue taking personal responsibilities in the fight against the deadly pandemic Coronavirus disease.

Ghana has recorded a total of 11,422 cases with 52 deaths as at June 15, 2020, with 4,156 recoveries.

Mr. Mensah, in a video available to Kyfilla.com, said – “Covid-19 is a reality and those of us in the Ghana Rugby have taken it extremely seriously, we have watched the pandemic grow around the world and understood that it was not exclusive to everybody else, but we are also part of the global world and it will surely come here.”

“In this last two to three weeks, we have seen the numbers rise in terms of testing and in terms of the number of people contracting the virus.

“I think we got 300 to 500 increments daily in terms of people having it.”

“We are very lucky as a country that the President closed the Borders and minimized risks.”

Watch the full video below ;

---Kyfilla.com