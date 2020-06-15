Sampa Chiefs back Electoral Commission for new voter's register

Listen to article

The Acting President of the Sampa Traditional Council, Nana Kwadwo Massa and his subjects have backed the Electoral Commission for the compilation of the new voter's register for the 2020 elections.

According to the Chief, the current electoral register is faced with numerous challenges which could lead to electoral related constraints and therefore could not be relied on for the upcoming general 2020 elections hence the support for a new voters register.

Nana Kwadwo Massa made the call when he was addressing the regional party executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region at his palace at Sampa on Monday, June 15, 2020.

The hierarchy of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region led by Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC is embarking on a 3-day sensitisation visit to the various paramount chiefs (Nananom) in the region over the new voter's registration exercise.

The tour is also to diffuse the propaganda and 'lies' being peddled in the region by the general secretary of the NDC, John Asiedu Nketiah over the compilation of the new voter's register and assign reasons why the electoral register should be changed.

Nana Kwadwo Massa explained that every indication point to the facts that the current voter's register is over-bloated and therefore the chiefs and the people of Sampa and it's environs are in support of the electoral commission's quest to secure a credible voter's register for the country.

Nana, therefore, appealing to other stakeholders to give the electoral commission the needed assistance require in executing its constitutional mandate ahead of the coming polls.

Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC the Bono, the Regional Chairman in his submissions before the council of chiefs at the Sampa Traditional Council said the purpose of the visit is to sensitize and solicit support from the traditional rulers as the electoral commission gears up for its constitutional mandate of compiling a new and credible voters register.

He said the main opposition party is on a destructive mission to demonise the current Electoral Commission and cause instability in the country and the position of the NDC that a compilation of a new register would be a recipe for chaos is completely absurd.

While Chairman Abronye is calling for the support of the traditional authorities in the compilation of the new voters' register, he described the current register as flawed with thousands of foreigners couple with legal-related challenges which needs to be addressed to sanitise our electoral system in the country.

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is in the process of changing the current voter register for the 2020 election which has been scheduled to begin on 30th June 2020.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor