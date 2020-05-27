Builsa South Youth Association condemns the gruesome murder of Agbedem-nab in Fumbisi

Listen to article

The Builsa South Youth Association (BYSA) has condemned in no uncertain terms the barbaric killing of Mr. Agbedem-nab, a young man from Baasa Community a suburb of Fumbisi in the Builsa South District - Upper East Region on Wednesday, 20th January 2020.

The late Agbedem-nab is said to have been allegedly killed by some unknown assailants from Wiesi, a community in the Builsa South District.

A statement signed by the Association’s Executives and copied to all media houses stated that “we condemn in no uncertain terms the barbaric act which has soiled our beloved peaceful district with blood”.

The association commends the District Security Committee (DISEC), the District Police Command, Chiefs and Sub-Chiefs” both from Fumbisi and Wiesi, the District Chief Executive, and all other stakeholders for their swift interventions in ensuring that “peace has prevailed in the District.”

The Association has, therefore, cautioned the youth in the district to remain calm and not to take the law into their own hands as the district and regional police command work to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Meanwhile, BSYA has called on the District Police Command, the Reginal Police Command, and the Minister of Interior to step in quickly and salvage the situation to avert reprisal attacks and further bloodshed.

Below is the full press release

