Toende Rural Bank supports Zebilla District health directorate with health equipment*

The Toende Rural Bank Limited located in Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region has donated health equipment to the Zebilla District Health Directorate to help combat the covid-19 pandemic.

The items include veronica buckets, nose masks, liquid soap, tissues and hand sanitizers among others.

The General Manager of thee Bank, Salifu Gande together with Hon Richard Ayabilla Akumbas Vice Chairman, said the donation was in support of government's effort to help combat the spread of the pandemic which has so far affected 2,719 with 18 deaths.

Mr Salifu Gande said the Bank in the past years, has supported vulnerable groups and communities through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

He admonished that even though the donation to the beneficiary institution would go a long way to reduce the infections, the enforcement of the President’s directives on regular handwashing, sanitizing the hands and social distancing should be strictly adhered to by all.

Hon. Richard Ayabilla Akumbas, Vice Chairman of the Toende Rural Bank Limited expressed gratitude to the frontline workers for their selfless dedication towards the fight against covid-19.

Lawal Alhassan, District Director of Health Services thanked the management of the bank for their support and promised to distribute the items to the various health centres across the district.

The presentation ceremony, which was done with less than 20 people in accordance with the President’s directives on social distancing was also held at the Bank's headquarters in Zebilla on Tuesday, May 5.