I. SON OF MAN: Wickedness shall not triumph over goodness. The LORD has taken hold of the shield and the buckler and is standing up for us this month. God will also draw out the spear and stop those who persecute us. You will win your battles against those who persecute you. The personality attacks are over. You shall defeat enchantment for disappointment; that is over. You will no longer be overlooked. You will not stand alone anymore, for God is right beside you. This month, God is affirming unto our soul: He is our salvation; He is our healer; He is our deliverer; He is our redeemer. Yes, God is our sufficiency. May the Lord open our spiritual eyes and ears to understand how to violently engage in warfare to ask, seek, and knock.

II. AMBASSADORS OF CHRIST, this IS NOT THE TIME TO GIVE UP; IT IS TIME TO FIGHT. You have come this far through the GRACE OF God, and that same Grace will carry you through this violent warfare. All those who seek your fall shall be as chaff before the wind. Who is seeking your fall? Hard times? Unemployment? Emptiness? Nakedness? Who is that uncircumcised person seeking your fall? This month engage in spiritual violent warfare to CONFRONT your fears. David will enter the battlefield. God has anointed your David to enter the battlefield to bring you renewed hope in the Lord. David will turn your face from focusing on the mockers, the giants, the sickness, and the problems to looking up to GOD.

III. Beloved, this month, send that application letter again; do it again, and there will be CONCEPTIONS. Don’t give up; challenge the status quo, for we have just gone past months of the year. It IS NOT OVER YET. YOU ARE STILL WORKING, BUT THERE IS NO CATCH. YOU HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED BY JESUS THE CHRIST. The master of the universe says forget about the past. Yes, truthfully, you are tired, but Jesus Christ says get up. Throw YOUR NET AGAIN. Launch out into the deep and let down your nets for a catch. Get into deeper waters and cast your net. Everything seems to be at a standstill, but in spite of that, Jesus Christ says, Launch OUT. Propose again, for the garment of rejections has been removed, so launch out into the deep and let down your nets for a catch.

IV. My beloved sister and my dear brother, it is time for deep water reflection; it is time for NEVERTHELESS AT THY WORD action. It is time to stop wailing and nagging. It is time to act ON HIS WORD. At your word, I will let down my net. No more arguments, no more physical analysis of spiritual directions, but now at His Word, let down your net in those deep waters again. And Simon Peter, answering, said, Unto Jesus Christ, Master! "WE HAVE TOILED ALL THE NIGHT and have taken nothing. And Jesus responded, Verily, I say unto you, If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain, Remove hence to yonder place, and it shall remove, and nothing shall be impossible unto you. Then Peter affirmed, that Master, I hear you! So NEVERTHELESS, AT THY WORD, I WILL LET DOWN THE NET. This is a DIVINE BATTLE STRATEGY revealed through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to Violent Soldiers through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! The net that the enemy hath hidden to catch you, he shall fall into it. The hunter and accuser of the brethren shall be hunted.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO EMBRACE MY BREAKTHROUGH - "Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts".

PRAYER: LORD, who is like unto thee, which deliverest the poor from him that is too strong for him, yea, the poor and the needy from him that spoileth him? This is our portion and song for the SEVENTH MONTH OF VIOLENT SPIRITUAL WARFARE ENGAGEMENT.

REF: Psalm 35: 1-16

Matthew 7:7&8

Luke 5:4-6

James 4:3

