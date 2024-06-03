I. Son of Man, do not pay attention to every word people say, or you may hear your servant cursing you—for you know in your heart that many times you yourself have cursed others. Do not stand up for a bad cause, for he will do whatever he pleases. Since a king’s word is supreme, who can say to him, "What are you doing? There is a time when a man lords it over others, to his own hurt. When the sentence for a crime is not quickly carried out, people’s hearts are filled with schemes to do wrong. Although a wicked person who commits a hundred crimes may live a long time, I know that it will go better with those who fear God and are reverent before him. Yet because the wicked do not fear God, it will not go well with them, and their days will not lengthen like a shadow.

II. Daughter of Zion, there is something else meaningless that occurs on earth: the righteous who get what the wicked deserve, and the wicked who get what the righteous deserve. When I applied my mind to knowing wisdom and to observing the labour that is done on earth—people getting no sleep day or night—then I saw all that God has done. No one can comprehend what goes on under the sun. Despite all their efforts to search it out, no one can discover its meaning. Even if the wise claim they know, they cannot really comprehend it. We cannot achieve great success with a strange god. Put it away and be clean. Draw nigh to God, and He will draw nigh to you. CLEANSE YOUR HANDS YE SINNERS and purify your hearts, ye double-minded. We must wash our hands. WE MUST PURIFY OUR HEARTS. FOR GOD WANTS TO DO GREAT AND MIGHTY THINGS WITH US.

III. My Beloved Sisters and Brothers in the Lord, as we progress in life, let us be conscious that a good name is better than fine perfume, and the day of death is better than the day of birth. It is better to heed the rebuke of a wise person than to listen to the song of fools. Like the crackling of thorns under the pot, so is the laughter of fools. This, too, is meaningless. Extortion turns a wise person into a fool, and a bribe corrupts the heart. The end of a matter is better than its beginning, and patience is better than pride. When times are good, be happy; but when times are bad, consider this: God has made the one as well as the other. Therefore, no one can discover anything about their future. Do not be overly wicked, and do not be a fool—why die before your time? Whoever fears God will avoid all extremes.

IV. BELOVED, we must change our garments as we move on. Let us put away those old, filthy garments. Now Joshua was clothed in filthy garments and stood before the angel. And he answered and spake unto those that stood before him, saying, Take away the filthy garments from him. And unto him he said, Behold, I have caused thine iniquity to pass from thee, and I WILL CLOTHE THEE WITH A CHANGE OF RAIMENT. This is a DIVINE GRACE AND FAVOUR MESSAGE sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus, and serve brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! We need a change of garments.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO ENCOUNTER BREAKTHROUGHS - We must change our garments.

PRAYER: Deliver me from my enemies, O God; protect me from those who rise up against me. Deliver me from evildoers and save me from bloodthirsty men and women. They lie in wait for me, and they conspire against me for no offence or sin of mine. O LORD, I have done no wrong, yet they are ready to attack me. Arise to help me; look at my plight and save me through Christ Jesus’ name. I pray, Amen!

