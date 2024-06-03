Celebrating 40 Years of Faithful Companionship: A Tribute to Lifelong Love and Dedication

LISTEN

It is heartwarming to celebrate with you on your 40th Wedding Anniversary, marking a journey of togetherness and lifelong companionship founded on the tenets set by Allah. Reaching this celebratory milestone is only possible because of your dedication and commitment to what Allah has approved in His Holy Book.

The fourth chapter of the Quran, Surah An-Nisa, addresses the mutual rights of human beings and lays the foundation for a sound family life. This highlights the connection that exists between all people due to sharing a common ancestor, the first male and female. This Quranic chapter about marriage signifies the bond between man and woman as spouses and as beings created for each other.

Mama, I am a testament to your love for humanity. I have seen how you both share love with people and go the extra mile to assist others without knowing them personally. I am a witness to how you both love to do good without seeking public recognition. Enjoying such lifelong companionship, built on faith, humility, and all the goodness that comes with it, is truly what you both deserve. As I battle it out for the baby-last position with my dear sister, we continue to celebrate the blessings Allah has bestowed on us.

As I celebrate this 40th Anniversary with you, I pray that Allah grants you many more decades of togetherness in good health.

By: Abdul-Razak Lukman

Email: [email protected]