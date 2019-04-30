Job Hunting in the Digital Age

There was a time, not so very long ago for most of us, when job hunting involved scanning newspaper advertisements or actually knocking on the door of a desired employer.

This is no longer the case as the digital age has changed the way people seek employment with the help of technology. So, whether you are a job seeker or planning to turn your hobby into a full time , you have to be aware of how jobs are changing in the digital age.

Nevertheless, as a job seeker, you now have much more control over your search, a great deal more flexibility in presenting all sides of yourselves and a much broader overview of the jobs available. Hence, you have no choice than to align your skills to the needs and requirements of the digital age.

Don’t be afraid to tweak and adjust your CV

Whenever a job ad is created, the manager for that position is involved in creating the mandate. That means that he or she is actually describing the person they want to hire. This is your biggest clue of all, so really read that description and think about how you are relevant and modify your application accordingly. Don’t think of your CV as one size fits all; instead, customize it for the job you seek.

Make sure you include every software program you know

Even if you think it’s not relevant, companies are always interested in tech-savvy people. So, list everything you are familiar with, even if it’s a program you learned in secondary school. You just never know what will grab their attention.

Google yourself

Get ahead and find out what they will uncover about you on the internet. If some strange images come up in the search, you know what you’ve got to do. And remember, that it is possible to make certain search results appear higher on the results list.

Tap into your network

Your job hunt is not some secret mission that you should embark on alone. Make your wide network of family and friends aware that you are seeking a new challenge. Alert your Facebook friends or making a funny post on Instagram about your job hunt. However you do it, take advantage of the hundreds of eyes and ears in your circle.

Engage with companies you are interested in

Of course, you should be following them on social media. Of course, you should test out their products or engage with their customer service. Experience the company in any way possible, either in the digital world or the physical world, to gain insight into that company and what they do. I assure you this will come in handy during the interview.

Damilola Faustino

[email protected]