Preparing One Of Ghana’s Favorite Soup, Ebunu Ebunu
By Catherine Forson Agbo
This soup is related with the Akan clan from Ghana and is popularly called Ebunu Ebunu which literally means green green. The soup is produced using cocoyam leaves (called kontomire in Akan) which gives the green shade of the soup. The most loved blend of protein for this soup is a blend of smoked fish, snails, and mushrooms. Ebunu Ebunu is such a generous soup, yet scrumptious, and so healthy. This soup is normally eaten with fufu and today, we are going to learn how to prepare it in our various homes. Try it…
Ingredients
The meat of your choice
Dried/smoked fish
Dried/smoked mackerel
Ginger
3 pepper
2 medium tomatoes
2 medium onions
2 clove garlic
4 cups spinach/cocoyam leaves
I teaspoon of peanut butter/groundnut past
Prekese
Salt
Maggie
How to Prepare Ebunu Ebunu
Put your spinach in a saucepan and cook. Remove after 5 mins when it softens
In another saucepan, put in all your meats and on a moderate heat, steam with some diced onions. Add some salt and Maggie to taste
Chop some onions and blend with pepper and ginger to create a spicy mix
Pour the blended pepper mix into the saucepan that has the steam meat. Add fresh tomatoes and onions into the steam to properly cook. Allow cooking for at least 10 mins
Once this is done, drain cooked spinach and blend with a spoon of peanut
Pour the blended spinach mix into the soup and add at least 6 cups of water into the soup
Remove the cooked onions and tomatoes from the soup and blend it together. Pour the blended mix back into the soup.
Wash the smoked fish and add to the soup
Now, leave it to cook for at least 20 minutes. Add some salt or Maggie to taste because of the initial added water
Afterward, add the prekese to taste and let it cook for 5 mins.
