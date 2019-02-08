Preparing One Of Ghana’s Favorite Soup, Ebunu Ebunu

This soup is related with the Akan clan from Ghana and is popularly called Ebunu Ebunu which literally means green green. The soup is produced using cocoyam leaves (called kontomire in Akan) which gives the green shade of the soup. The most loved blend of protein for this soup is a blend of smoked fish, snails, and mushrooms. Ebunu Ebunu is such a generous soup, yet scrumptious, and so healthy. This soup is normally eaten with fufu and today, we are going to learn how to prepare it in our various homes. Try it…

Ingredients

The meat of your choice

Dried/smoked fish

Dried/smoked mackerel

Ginger

3 pepper

2 medium tomatoes

2 medium onions

2 clove garlic

4 cups spinach/cocoyam leaves

I teaspoon of peanut butter/groundnut past

Prekese

Salt

Maggie

How to Prepare Ebunu Ebunu