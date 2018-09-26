modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
3 hours ago | Health & Fitness

How To Make Banana Face Mask For Oily Skin

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
How To Make Banana Face Mask For Oily Skin

Banana contains many powerful nutrients that make it the perfect addition to your smoothie and natural face masks.

Banana is a great exfoliator which helps slough off excess sebum on the skin surface. It also contains and contains moisture, potassium, and vitamins E and C, which all promote clear glowing skin.

  • Ingredients


    Ripe banana
    Honey
    Lemon

    • Method


      In a clean bowl, mash the banana with a fork and add honey.

      Stir in few drops of lemon juice and mix thoroughly.

      Apply the mask to your face and leave it for about 15 minutes.

      Rinse your face lukewarm water and pat dry your skin with a clean cloth.

      Follow with your regular moisturizer, if needed.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Hope is the last thing that dies

By: collins quot-img-1
body-container-line