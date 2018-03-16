Yummy! KFC Is Now Selling Pizza Made With A Fried Chicken ‘Crust’

How many times have you found yourself sitting around eating a melty, cheesy (possibly sausage- or pepperoni-covered) slice of pizza, and thought to yourself, “There really is not enough fat, grease or calories in this pizza!” Happens all the time, right?

Well, now there is a solution for this age-old dilemma, thanks to the good people (evil geniuses?) at Kentucky Fried Chicken who are using fried chicken as PIZZA CRUST. Yep, this is really happening and it’s called “Chizza.”

KFC has created what can only be described as the Frankenstein of food. In lieu of a traditional dough crust, the Chizza features a fried chicken crust. NO BREAD JUST CHICKEN!

The Chizza is topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple and drizzled with KFC’s “special cheese sauce.” In a twist of irony, the Chizza is shaped like a heart—though it clearly is in no way any good for your little blood pumper.

This is not Kentucky Fried Chicken’s first effort to take fried chicken to places it’s never been before. First, KFC brought us the Double Down , a sandwich with fried chicken filets in lieu of buns, and filled with bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and “Colonel’s sauce.” Next came the Double Down Dog , which uses fried chicken in place of—you guessed it—a hot dog bun! Then they inexplicably tried to get us on board with fried chicken-scented candles .

Alas, if you’re stateside and craving some Chizza, you’ll have to hop on a quick flight to Singapore or the Philippines to score some of this Asian delicacy. If that seems a little far to travel for over-the-top junk food, you can always try the chicken parm pizza in New York at Quality Italian and make yourself ill in a far more refined setting.

Until then, there’s always Taco Bell’s new Naked Chicken Chalupa , which is a Chalupa in a fried chicken taco shell.