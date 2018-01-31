Photo culled from Youtube

Do you know them? If not, be ready to know what causes dark lips. There are many reasons for dark lips. Here, I depicted 17 most common reasons why your lips become dark. Hope, after knowing, you will be able to remove the darkness of your lips .

1. Dryness

Lips look better and beautiful when the natural moisturizer for the lips is the right amount. The skin of the lips is always open, it loses its moisturizer easily for a slightly rough weather or reason. Especially, the smokers and the mouth breathers experience dry lips more. The lip lickers also face dry lips. In cold and windy weather, you may also face dryness on your lips. Sometimes, the dryness may cause cracking or chapping of your lips. All these damages lastly put darkness on your lips. To treat dry or chapped lips, use “ Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Lip Balm Beeswax “. It is a best-selling lip moisturizer.

2. Lifestyle and Habits

Your lifestyles may also leave a dark tint on your lips. Smoking, alcohol taking and regular usage of narcotic may bring discoloration of the lips. The darkness on the lips and in the inner lining of the mouth is called smoker’s melanosis. Illicit alcohol and home brews containing acidic substances may cause black spots on your lips . Lack of sufficient water causes dehydration and the dehydration first attacks the sensitive skin, like lips, face etc. Dehydration finally leaves dark touches on the lips.

3. Lip Cosmetics/Products

Women apply cosmetics or makeups on the lips so that their lips look impressive and attractive. Sometimes, this lip product may cause darkness on your lips. The inferior, low and inexpensive lip products are formulated with chemical materials that are harmful to sensitive skin like lips. The over and long time usage of lipsticks also leaves dark tones gradually on the lips. Unfortunately, your date expired products may harm your beautiful lips. If you do not remove your makeups from lips at night before going to bed, this habit also frequently causes black lips.

4. Melasma/Hyperpigmentation

Melasma means hyperpigmentation on the skin caused by the excessive deposition of the melanin. Generally, melanin is occurred by excessive sun exposure. It may occur on any open skin of your body, like face, lip, hand, neck etc. As the face is the most open part, it is affected mostly by melanin. Usually, melasma causes darker on the upper lip. The darkness caused by hyper-pigmentation forms as symmetrical patches. But, you don’t face any itching or rashes. Use sunscreen products on your lips to prevent the sunburn.