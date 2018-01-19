Are You Planning To Date Online? Check Out The Negatives And Positives

Photo credit - Privatis.com

Advantages of Dating Online

A "surfer" can immediately focus on people with similar interests , beliefs, age and other important criteria without having to spend time and money "going for coffee." Non-matching people can be sidestepped without ever needing to make contact. It's "partner shopping" in a global supermarket of humanity.

Meaningful dating can be done at a distance, even in other countries.

Relating thru writing (emailing) is a quick and efficient way to learn a lot about a person and how they tick, with minimum initial commitment or investment face-to-face and is the heart of effective online dating.

Disadvantages of Dating Online

If a "surfer" is not witty or doesn't write well, online dating can be difficult.

Prospects often circulate constantly thru a host of sites. The Internet offers unlimited options. This can make for cynical or dismissive prospects with little care for how their rejections or non-contact affects the feelings of others. It can be a conveyor belt.

Most humans are addicted to initial flirtations and the "drug" of being liked, appreciated and wanted. The Internet is an illusion of meeting. The connection is based on internalized and selfish feelings, often projections of what we are looking for, rather than what the other person is actually like.