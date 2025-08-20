ModernGhana logo
Mavin Records exit premature – Reekado Banks admits

  Wed, 20 Aug 2025
Nigerian singer, Reekado Banks, has admitted that exiting Don Jazzy's Mavin Records in 2018 was a step he took too early.

The award-winning artiste, who rose to stardom under the label and bagged Rookie of the Year at The Headies 2014 and the Next Rated award in 2015, launched his own imprint, Banks Music, after exiting Mavin.

In a recent chat with reality star Teddy A on the Echoo Room, Reekado said he realised the decision was premature when he had to handle the music business on his own.

“It wasn't a conflict situation. I was pretty young and fixated on what I wanted to do — I wanted to leave,” he said.

He explained that his initial three-year contract had expired two years before his final exit, but he decided not to renew it. “I was there for five years without reviewing the contract. When it was time, I thought I could do it on my own. As soon as I jumped into the sea, I realised how premature it was,” he confessed.

