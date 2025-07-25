Nigeria/Ghana movie collaboration ended because of emotions, politics — Jim Iyke

Nigerian actor James Ikechukwu Esomugha, widely known as Jim Iyke, says politics and personal egos are to blame for the collapse of what was once a vibrant partnership between Ghana’s Ghallywood and Nigeria’s Nollywood.

According to him, the collaboration was growing organically and had the potential to transform the African cinema space, but was derailed when individuals allowed emotions and national interests to override the collective good.

The actor, who is currently in Ghana promoting his new film 'SIN', was responding to a question on Accra-based 3FM on Thursday, July 24, about why no Ghanaian actor was featured in the movie.

“There was a certain time where there was a collaboration between Nigerians and Ghanaians that was heading for better waters. We all invested our emotions and our economy in that collaboration… it was thriving and working organically and it was going for higher ground,”Jim Iyke explained.

He added that the relationship collapsed when someone “spoke the wrong word” and another person got emotional.

“We don’t get emotional about money. I can do business with my worst enemy and still not invite them to my social circle,” he added.

Jim Iyke believes both industries could have built a powerful force on the continent if they had stayed focused on the bigger picture.

He stressed the need to return to a space where professionals are guided by common purpose, not personal feelings.