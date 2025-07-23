ModernGhana logo
After Ebony: Has Wendy Shay Become Ghana’s Next Female Music Icon?

By Samuel Kwame Boadu
WED, 23 JUL 2025

When Wendy Shay emerged on the scene following the tragic passing of Ebony Reigns, many saw her as the natural successor to Ebony’s fearless style and chart-topping influence

In February 2018, Ghana’s music industry was brought to its knees by the tragic death of Ebony Reigns, a rising female powerhouse whose unapologetic artistry and provocative style had begun to redefine what it meant to be a woman in Ghanaian pop music. She was just 20.

Within months, Rufftown Records, the label that had managed her meteoric rise, introduced a replacement: Wendy Shay, a Germany-born nurse-turned-singer, positioned immediately as “Ghana’s next big female act.”

The timing was intentional. The expectations? Monumental.

Six years on, Wendy Shay has become a household name. But has she truly filled the void left by Ebony Reigns—or has she spent her career trying to escape her shadow?

The Ebony Effect: A Star Lost Too Soon

Ebony Reigns was more than an artist; she was a cultural force. With her breakout hit Kupe, and later Sponsor and Maame Hw3, she challenged societal norms, tackled gender-based violence, and defied conservative expectations of how a Ghanaian woman should sound—or dress.

Her tragic death in a car accident in 2018 halted what many believed would have been Ghana’s biggest global female music export.

In the days that followed, Rufftown CEO Bullet, himself a former artist, promised to “continue her legacy.”

Enter Wendy Shay.

The Rise of Wendy Shay

When she debuted with Uber Driver, Wendy Shay was almost immediately met with comparisons. Critics accused her of mimicking Ebony’s style, voice, and rebellious attitude.

She pushed through.

In the years that followed, Shay released a string of hits: Bedroom Commando, Stevie Wonder (ft. Shatta Wale), Survivor, and Heat. Her image—a blend of sensuality, strength, and spiritual awareness—earned her fans and critics in equal measure.

“Wendy has built her own identity over time, despite the heavy weight of Ebony’s legacy,” says Anita Erskine, Ghanaian media personality at SamBoad Publishing Ltd. “It wasn’t easy, but she’s stayed relevant longer than most thought she would.”

The Industry’s Mixed Reception

Despite chart-topping songs and awards, Wendy Shay’s journey has not been without turbulence.

She’s been at the center of controversies involving her dress style, feuds with bloggers, rumors of label disputes, and a public spiritual awakening that saw her transition into more gospel-inspired themes.

For fans, this duality—between provocateur and preacher—has been difficult to navigate.

“Wendy Shay is talented, no doubt,” says Nana Yaw Wiredu, a digital music curator at SamBoad. “But she has struggled to find consistency in her artistic direction. That’s what separated Ebony—she knew exactly what she was saying and doing with every track.”

Beyond Music: Brand Wendy

While Ebony Reigns was becoming a global brand-in-the-making, Wendy Shay has taken a more pragmatic path.

She’s an ambassador for youth empowerment initiatives, occasionally engages in humanitarian work, and has positioned herself as a role model in health and lifestyle. In 2023, she survived a near-fatal car accident, drawing further comparisons to Ebony’s tragic fate—but emerging with a new, spiritually motivated image.

Her followers on social media remain loyal. Her streaming numbers are solid. Yet her presence in the broader African pop conversation—dominated by artists like Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, and Tems—is minimal.

“Wendy didn’t become Ghana’s Tiwa or Tems. But she did become Wendy Shay,” says Gloria Kafui Kuzo (Journalist). “That counts for something.”

So, Has She Lived Up to Expectations?

The answer depends on the lens you use.
If the expectation was to replace Ebony Reigns entirely—to be the same firestarter, the same social disruptor—then perhaps not.

If the expectation was to step into the industry’s fiercest spotlight, endure relentless comparisons, create hits, evolve, survive—and still be standing in a genre where female artists often fade fast—then Wendy Shay may have done more than just live up to expectations.

She has rewritten them.
Final Note: In a country where women in music are often under-supported and over-scrutinized, Wendy Shay’s endurance might be her greatest accomplishment.

Not the next Ebony. Not Ghana’s Beyoncé. Just Wendy. And that may be enough.

This was first published on SKB JOURNAL titled "After Ebony Reigns: Has Wendy Shay Lived Up to the Hype as Ghana’s Next Female Icon?"

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Media, Sports & Business Contributor. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, media strategist, and digital consultant with over a decade of experience in brand communications, publishing, sports business, and technology-driven storytelling. He is the founder and CEO of SamBoad Business Group Limited, a registered Ghanaian conglomerate with subsidiaries in publishing, logistics, digital marketing, and risk management.Column: Samuel Kwame Boadu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

