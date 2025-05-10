Otumfuo honours Kofi Kinaata with ‘Youth in Entertainment Award’ at Millennium Excellence Awards

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on Friday, May 9, 2025, honoured celebrated musician Kofi Kinaata with the Youth in Entertainment Award at a special ceremony held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Kofi Kinaata, widely acclaimed for his thought-provoking lyrics and socially conscious music, emerged as a standout figure among entertainers whose works continue to inspire and influence society positively. His music often addresses pressing societal issues, earning him a reputation as a voice for the people.

In recognition of Kinaata’s impact, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II previously cited his hit song ‘Susuka’ as a song “full of wisdom” during the General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association in September 2024.

This prestigious recognition comes just a day ahead of the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where Kofi Kinaata is nominated in multiple categories including Best Highlife Artiste of the Year, Best Highlife Song of the Year, Best Music Video of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album/EP of the Year.

The Otumfuo Millennium Excellence Awards, an initiative of the Manhyia Palace, celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to national development across various sectors. The awards particularly spotlight those whose work supports the underprivileged, including the poor, widows, and orphans.

Other distinguished recipients of the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize at the event included Dr. Kwame Despite, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Dr. Nick Danso, CEO of Ghana Link Network Services.

The strictly-by-invitation ceremony had President John Dramani Mahama as the Special Guest of Honour.

By Nana Kwesi Coomson, Public Relations Officer of Kofi Kinaata