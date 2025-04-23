ModernGhana logo
I don’t compete with artistes I feature – Celestine Donkor

Celestine DonkorCelestine Donkor

Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor, has said competition has no place in her collaborations.

According to her, she never features artists to outshine them, but rather to create meaningful music that showcases the strengths of everyone involved.

In an interview on Adom TV on April 19, 2025, Celestine explained her philosophy regarding working with fellow musicians.

“Before I decide to feature a musician on my song, there should be something unique about that person. It's not about trying to outshine someone,” she stated. “I can't sound like Diana Hamilton, and that is the same way I don't think she can sound like how I do.”

She emphasised that each artiste brings their distinct gift to the table, which is what makes collaborations rich and impactful. “We all put our best element into the game. So during a feature, we just bring our A-game and do a good project.”

Celestine also spoke about the strong relationships she has built with her colleagues in the gospel music space, revealing that features with artists like Piesie Esther, Obaapa Christy, and Diana Hamilton often happen without financial negotiations.

“If you have not built that level of friendship with an artiste, it will be difficult for you to call the person for a feature. When I travel to London, I mostly visit Diana,” she said. “It all began with Obaapa Christy. Anytime I want her on a song, I just call and she asks me to send the beat. Honestly, there is no monetary talk or anything,” she concluded.

