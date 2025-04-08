Actress Roselyn Ngissah mourns the loss of mother Elizabeth Ngissah

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has announced the passing of her beloved mother, Elizabeth Ngissah, in an emotional tribute shared on social media.

The actress, known for her heartfelt performances on screen, poured out her grief and appreciation in a moving message that honored her mother’s life and legacy as an exceptional educator.

“To a dedicated educator, a mother to countless students, we pay tribute,” Roselyn wrote. “For over forty years, you've nurtured, guided, and inspired generations of learners. Your unwavering patience, kindness, and generosity have made a lasting impact on the lives of your students.”

Elizabeth Ngissah, according to her daughter, was more than just a mother— a beacon of hope and wisdom to many. “You've been a constant source of comfort, a listening ear, and a guiding light,” she added. “We celebrate your selflessness, your passion for teaching, and your enduring commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.”

In a more personal note, Roselyn expressed gratitude for her mother’s role in her life, not only as a parent but also as a mentor.

“Thank you for being a good mother. Thank you for being a good educator not just to me but to many other students,” she wrote. Reflecting on their final conversation, she added, “So yesterday when you said you were tired and wanted to rest… hmmmm. This is a forever rest.”

The actress ended her tribute with a heartfelt farewell: “May you rest well, mummy. RIP Mummy… Elizabeth Ngissah.”