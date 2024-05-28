Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, the head pastor of Believers Worship Centre, has shared a compelling account of his spiritual intervention that he believes helped actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, survive a serious accident.

According to the pastor, he received urgent news about LilWin’s accident and his critical condition upon being admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Deeply concerned, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah immediately turned to prayer mood, seeking divine intervention to save LilWin’s life.

“I received a call about LilWin’s accident and his subsequent rush to the hospital for treatment. His condition was so critical that he was unable to speak. I looked to the heavens, imploring God, the sole saviour and ruler of all on earth, to demonstrate His power in this predicament,” the pastor recounted during a sermon in Twi.

After fervent prayer, the pastor received positive updates from the hospital indicating that LilWin was responding well to treatment.

He then had a conversation with the actor to offer words of encouragement. “I surrendered to God’s will in this matter. Not long after, I was reassured by a call informing me of his recovery progress, and he even requested to speak with me. I bolstered his spirits, reminding him to remain resilient as this challenge was merely a test on his life’s journey,” Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah added.

The accident, which occurred on May 25, 2024, near Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, Kumasi, left LilWin and two others injured after their Benz collided with another vehicle.

They were rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of KATH for medical attention.

Despite his injuries, LilWin made an appearance at the premiere of his latest film, “A Country Called Ghana,” at the KNUST CCB Auditorium on the same day.

However, the accident also claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy named Tawiah Ampomah.

LilWin's spiritual father is Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah. The actor has staunchly backed the preacher on several occasions in spite of the many accusations made against the founder of the Believers Worship Centre.