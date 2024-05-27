25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards night is here!!

LISTEN

Call it ‘Ghana Music’s Biggest Night’, ‘The Most Anticipated Event’ or ‘The Grand Convocation of Celebrities’, and you will be anything but wrong. The Ghana Music Awards, celebrating its 25th Anniversary, proudly brought to you by Telecel, will climax on 1st June, 2024 with an amazing musical show and awards presentation to deserving artistes, preceded by the glam of red carpet. Ready?

This year’s edition will not only celebrate the 25year milestone, but also pay tribute to the people, culture, and music of Ghana. The event promises to be the most memorable yet, with performances from some of the most sort after artists on the continent, including Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Mr. Drew, Nacee, Amerado, King Paluta, Efya, Amaree, and Team Eternity.

The most anticipated moment of the night is the announcement of the coveted Artiste of the Year award. This prestigious accolade recognizes the artist who has made the biggest impact in the industry over the past year, adjudged by the board, academy and the general public. The competition is fierce, as musicians continue to raise the bar with their talent, creativity and ingenuity. Thirty (30) categories will be awarded throughout the evening, honoring artistes of various genres, collaborative works, and individual achievements.

Join the celebration, the glitz and glamor, the unforgettable performances and the crowning moments on Saturday, 1st of June at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, at 7pm. Tickets are available at Charterhouse Office for Ghc500 Premium and Ghc700 VIP. Or simply dial *713*33*25#. For VVIP Tickets call 0501288520. Alternatively catch the experience, live on TV3 at 8pm and on YouTube – Charterhouse Live.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards is powered by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, Guinness, Captain Morgan, Closeup, British Council, our media partners and proudly brought to you by Telecel, connecting energies!