ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 27 May 2024 Coming Events

25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards night is here!!

25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards night is here!!
LISTEN

Call it ‘Ghana Music’s Biggest Night’, ‘The Most Anticipated Event’ or ‘The Grand Convocation of Celebrities’, and you will be anything but wrong. The Ghana Music Awards, celebrating its 25th Anniversary, proudly brought to you by Telecel, will climax on 1st June, 2024 with an amazing musical show and awards presentation to deserving artistes, preceded by the glam of red carpet. Ready?

This year’s edition will not only celebrate the 25year milestone, but also pay tribute to the people, culture, and music of Ghana. The event promises to be the most memorable yet, with performances from some of the most sort after artists on the continent, including Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Mr. Drew, Nacee, Amerado, King Paluta, Efya, Amaree, and Team Eternity.

The most anticipated moment of the night is the announcement of the coveted Artiste of the Year award. This prestigious accolade recognizes the artist who has made the biggest impact in the industry over the past year, adjudged by the board, academy and the general public. The competition is fierce, as musicians continue to raise the bar with their talent, creativity and ingenuity. Thirty (30) categories will be awarded throughout the evening, honoring artistes of various genres, collaborative works, and individual achievements.

Join the celebration, the glitz and glamor, the unforgettable performances and the crowning moments on Saturday, 1st of June at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, at 7pm. Tickets are available at Charterhouse Office for Ghc500 Premium and Ghc700 VIP. Or simply dial *713*33*25#. For VVIP Tickets call 0501288520. Alternatively catch the experience, live on TV3 at 8pm and on YouTube – Charterhouse Live.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards is powered by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, Guinness, Captain Morgan, Closeup, British Council, our media partners and proudly brought to you by Telecel, connecting energies!

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Adorye Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Ad...

1 hour ago

Cedi fall: Whore you crying to? – Prof. Gatsi asks Dr. Amin Adam for blaming speculation, borrowing Cedi fall: "Who’re you crying to?" – Prof. Gatsi asks Dr. Amin Adam for blaming ...

1 hour ago

Reduce exchange rate to GH10 or face our wrath – Federation of Traders warn govt Reduce exchange rate to GH¢10 or face our wrath – Federation of Traders warn gov...

2 hours ago

BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Governor Addison replies Mahama on Gold-for-Oil allegation; insists policy is no...

2 hours ago

Voter Registration Exercise: Kwesi Pratt mocks EC official for praying over machines Voter Registration Exercise: Kwesi Pratt ‘mocks’ EC official for praying over ma...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: Akufo-Addo has ordered us to ensure free, fair, transparent elections; the security won't allow anyone to misbehave —Interior Minister 2024 elections: Akufo-Addo has ordered us to ensure free, fair, transparent elec...

3 hours ago

Bawumia Bawumia's GHc30 billion expenditure cut promise is an insult to us — Osei Sampen...

3 hours ago

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Ablakwa has shown MPs can be useful in keeping the executive in check — Manasseh...

3 hours ago

May 27: Drops of rain, thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana this evening — GMet May 27: Drops of rain, thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana this evening — GMet

3 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu SSNIT-Rock City Saga: Ablakwa notifies police about intended June 18 demonstrati...

Just in....
body-container-line