Ghanaian artists should work together, not against each other — Rocky Dawuni

Renowned Ghanaian reggae artist Rocky Dawuni is calling on his fellow musicians in Ghana to collaborate and support each other, rather than engage in conflicts and insults.

Speaking in an interview with 3Xtra's Kwaku King, Dawuni stressed the importance of unity within the music industry.

“I don't believe that artists should resort to attacking each other. Instead, we should strive to work together to build a solid, peace-driven environment. A toxic atmosphere only fosters negativity," Rocky Dawuni remarked.

The three-time Grammy nominee argued that using music as a tool for division undermines its greater purpose.

“While people may have different approaches, I always advocate for harmony and unity," he added.

Dawuni, known for hits like 'Beat of Zion', said rivalries and verbal spats on social media or in song lyrics are counterproductive.

He believes Ghanaian artists should collaborate and support one another to strengthen the industry.

His comments come at a time when some artists in Ghana have been embroiled in public feuds.