‘We’re not friends’ — Yvonne Nelson reveals relationship with Sarkodie after memoir

Ghanaian actress and producer Yvonne Nelson has opened up about her relationship status with Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

On Sunday, 18 June 2023, the renowned thespian made headlines with the launch of her memoir, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson' at Peduase Valley Resort, an event which was attended by many celebrities and entrepreneurs.

Among other things, the book became the talk of town after she revealed that she once dated the BET-winning rapper and even got pregnant for him and aborted it.

Outraged by the revelation, the rapper responded with a track titled ‘Don’t Try Me’, in which he countered the allegations.

Speaking about it in an interview with Accra-based Onua FM, the famed actress explained that her move was to encourage young ladies to speak up for themselves.

About his relationship with Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson said the relationship has deteriorated further.

“There was no rift between us. We are not friends, and after what happened in the book, we have not been close friends. It is okay for people to feel the way they feel but that doesn’t stop anyone from telling their stories.

“We are telling our young girls to speak up, and if you’ll speak up for people to feel uncomfortable, then that is their problem so far as you are telling the truth,” she said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
