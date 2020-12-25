Ghanaian Journalist & Blogger Attractive Mustapha visits world’s famous Worthing Pier in UK (Video)

Listen to article

Ghanaian Celebrity Journalist and Blogger Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah known in showbiz circles as Attractive Mustapha on Christmas eve paid a visit to the world’s famous Worthing Pier in the United Kingdom.

The Journalist who doubles as tourism expert and Chief Executive Officer of Attractive Media said though he is currently in the United Kingdom for some other essential services, he used the opportunity to visit important places and tourist sites outside London to ascertain the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Attractive Mustapha who is noted for art and tourism purposes, and written about some renowned tourist sites across London, he has decided to get closer to the beaches for another experience which he started from Worthing Pier.

''Even though at the worthing pier the place is not as busy as I read about due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, I believe it deserves the world number one rating it has received over the years and will recommend the place to tourists anytime '' he said.

About Worthing Pier

Worthing Pier is a public pleasure pier in Worthing, West Sussex, England. Designed by Sir Robert Rawlinson, it was opened on 12 April 1862 and remains open to the public . The pier originally was a simple promenade deck 960 ft (291m) long and 15 ft (4.6m) wide. In 1888 the pier was upgraded with the width increased to 30 ft (9.2m) and the pier head increased to 105 ft (32m) for a 650-seat pavilion to be built. It is a Grade II listed building structure.

The pier has been named Pier of the Year by the National Piers Society on two occasions, first in 2006 and again in 2019.